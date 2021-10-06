Videos highlighting Fulton County proposed

Fulton County has been offered the opportunity to receive professionally produced videos touting its resources, but it would be up to area businesses to pay for them.

Lauren Lester, county director of marketing and communications, presented the offer by CGI Communications Inc. during Tuesday’s session of the Fulton County Commissioners. Lester said CGI, the production arm of the National Association of Counties, contacted her office about preparing four approximately one-minute videos to highlight the county’s achievements and available resources. Those videos could then be placed on the commissioners’ website and at other social media locations for viewing.

Possible subject matter could include tourism, healthy living, recruitment, real estate, parks and recreation, and economic development – “any subject matter that would help Fulton County,” Lester said.

CGI would do the legwork, such as providing the scripts, producing the videos, and working with the county to place them prominently online. Lester would submit a list of topics for the commissioners’ approval, oversee filming and editing content, and assist with production and scheduling. The videos would likely be produced through next spring.

The cost of the videos would be covered by local business sponsors, although the price hasn’t yet been determined. Lester said she would research whether businesses would enter into a one-time or continued membership to pay for the videos. All sponsors would have their business logos displayed on the videos.

The commissioners requested additional information, and may revisit the proposed project at their Oct. 7 session, she said. If approved, the county would draft a letter of agreement with CGI and begin the process almost immediately.

Lester said her office, the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, and Ohio Means Jobs have produced similar videos for the county over the past 18 months. However, “We haven’t hit some of these (topics),” she said. “We could deep dive into tourism, quality of life. We would pick a subject matter that wasn’t already (done), like as a fresh look.”

She said if businesses would be willing to support the video series “everybody has a stake in it. It would be very beneficial sharing it out to anybody who would like to relocate their business or visit, or move here for a job.”

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

