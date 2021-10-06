Just under 100 new COVID-19 cases reported early this week

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported early this week by the Fulton County Health Department. There have now been 88 deaths in the county.

There were 99 new cases reported in the time period by the Fulton County Health Department. On Monday, 76 new cases were reported for Oct. 1-4, and on Tuesday 23 new cases were reported.

The 99 cases is a drop from 144 early last week.

The total number of cases reported in Fulton County is now 5,660.

In the county, positive cases have included 3,086 females and 2,556 males. The case rate over the last two weeks was 785.7 in Fulton County and 616.7 overall in Ohio.

There were also 3 new hospitalizations reported early this week. The total is now 326 in the county.

• The level of community transmission of coronavirus in Fulton County is listed as high by the Centers for Disease Control. The levels are low, moderate, substantial, then high.

All counties in Ohio are listed as high.

Indoor mask wearing is recommended in areas with substantial or high transmission.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

• Over the last two weeks, the Wauseon zip code had the highest amount of cases in Fulton County, but not the highest case rate. There were 82 cases reported, for a case rate of 619 per 100,000.

Delta had the highest case rate, at 815.7. There were 70 cases in the Delta zip code.

Swanton was the next highest with 59 new cases, and a case rate of 466. Archbold had 24 new cases, and a rate of 363.1, Fayette 10 and 364.7, Metamora 11 and 810, and a number was not available for the Lyons zip code.

• In Fulton County, 46.68% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Wood County has the highest amount in the area, with 56.84%. In Williams County, 41.44% have received a vaccine, the lowest in the area.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the FCHD from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed.

Vaccine is also available at Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton and Wauseon, the Wauseon Walmart, and Swanton Kroger.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

