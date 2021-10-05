BOLT to meet at Swanton Library

The next meeting of Swanton Public Library’s Board of Library Teens (BOLT) will be on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 4:30 p.m. Anyone interested in joining this group is invited to attend. Attendees can show up anytime between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

BOLT (Board of Library Teens) is an advisory board of students in grades 6 through 12. Members meet regularly one day a month with a youth services librarian. At meetings they discuss books, help plan programs for their peers, provide input on library issues related to teens, assist in selecting teen-related materials, and promote the library to teens. Free snacks are also included.

For more information, visit our website at http://swantonpubliclibrary.org/teens/bolt.