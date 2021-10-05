Locals receive Outstanding Market Exhibitor Awards

The Outstanding Market Exhibitor Award is given to one exhibitor from each of the following species: swine, beef, and sheep. The $1,000 award is presented at the Fulton County Fair. It’s based on the Junior Fair Exhibitor’s Skillathon score, showmanship placing, and market class placing.

The 2021 Outstanding Market Exhibitor for Swine was Ali Genter daughter of AJ and Kisha Genter of Archbold. Sponsors of this award were: Fayette Feed Mill of Fayette, Gerald Grain Center of Napoleon, and Moorman ShowTec Feeds of Archbold.

The Outstanding Market Exhibitor for Beef award was Hannah Kovar daughter of Terry and Jean Kovar of Fayette. This award is sponsored by Pettisville Grain Company and Fulton County Beef Producers.

The Outstanding Market Exhibitor for Sheep was Karter Zachrich son of Larry and Alice Zachrich of Wauseon. Everence Financial sponsored the award and the Craig Goldsmith Family formerly of Wauseon sponsored the trophy in memory of Hollis Richer.

The Outstanding Species Exhibitor Award and is given to one goat exhibitor. The $1,000 award is presented at the Fulton County Fair. It’s based on the Junior Fair Exhibitor’s skillathon score, showmanship placing, and breed, market, or performance class placing (whichever is best).

The 2021 Outstanding Species Exhibitor for Goats was Arika Zeiter daughter of Carla and Bradley Zeiter of Holland. This award was sponsored by Pioneer Corteva.