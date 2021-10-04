Scenes from the Relay for Life Family Fun Day

Several heavy downpours couldn’t stop the Fulton County Relay for Life Family Fun Day, held Saturday at Homecoming Park in Wauseon. Kids and adults enjoyed food, games, raffles, and a Chinese Auction to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

Addison Griffith, 6, and Colton Griffith, 4, of Wauseon get busy with an art project.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Relay-1.jpg Addison Griffith, 6, and Colton Griffith, 4, of Wauseon get busy with an art project. Photos by David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

Anna Rodriguez of Wauseon enjoys some Italian ice.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Relay-5.jpg Anna Rodriguez of Wauseon enjoys some Italian ice. Photos by David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

Adelynn Crossgrove, 11, of Wauseon plays an interactive “Whack A Mole” floor game.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Relay-6.jpg Adelynn Crossgrove, 11, of Wauseon plays an interactive “Whack A Mole” floor game. Photos by David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

Eli Hansel, 9, of Lyons, tests his skills.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/10/web1_Relay-3.jpg Eli Hansel, 9, of Lyons, tests his skills. Photos by David J. Coehrs | AIM Media Midwest

Landon Trumbull, 11, of Metamora maneuvers a ball through an obstacle course.