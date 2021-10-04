Scenes from the Relay for Life Family Fun Day

Several heavy downpours couldn’t stop the Fulton County Relay for Life Family Fun Day, held Saturday at Homecoming Park in Wauseon. Kids and adults enjoyed food, games, raffles, and a Chinese Auction to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Addison Griffith, 6, and Colton Griffith, 4, of Wauseon get busy with an art project.
Anna Rodriguez of Wauseon enjoys some Italian ice.
Adelynn Crossgrove, 11, of Wauseon plays an interactive “Whack A Mole” floor game.
Eli Hansel, 9, of Lyons, tests his skills.
Landon Trumbull, 11, of Metamora maneuvers a ball through an obstacle course.