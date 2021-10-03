Ohio minimum wage increasing 50 cents

Ohio’s minimum wage is scheduled to increase on Jan. 1 to $9.30 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.65 per hour for tipped employees. The minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000 per year.

The current Ohio minimum wage is $8.80 per hour for non-tipped employees and $4.40 per hour for tipped employees.

A constitutional amendment passed by Ohio voters on in November 2006 states Ohio’s minimum wage shall increase on Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation. The state minimum wage is tied to the Consumer Price index (CPI-W) for urban wage earners and clerical workers for the 12-month period prior to September. This CPI-W index increased by 5.8 percent over the 12-month period from Sept. 1, 2020 to Aug. 31, 2021.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $342,000 or less per year after Jan 1. 2022, and for 14- and 15-year-olds, the state minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. For these employees, the state wage is tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, which requires an act of Congress and the President’s signature to change.