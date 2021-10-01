Breakfast, lunch slated

The Sons of the American Legioin will hold a breakfast buffet Saturday, Oct. 2, 7:30-11 a.m., at the American Legion Post #265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

The menu includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, and eggs to order. On the buffet, there will be scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, and

make your own toast. Coffee, milk, and orange juice will be available.

The cost is $10 for adults; $9 for senior citizens; $8 for veterans; and $7 for children ages 9-12; under age 9 eats free with a paid adult.

East Chesterfield Christian Church will have a Soup, Sandwich and Pie Lunch on Sunday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at 14901 County Road 14, in Lyons.

The lunch offers both dine in and carryout. A freewill offering will be collected.