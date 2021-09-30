Swanton Kroger evacuated following bomb threat

A bomb threat forced an evacuation of the Swanton Kroger store on Thursday.

At approximately 5:01 p.m. Swanton Police officers were dispatched to Kroger for an unknown medical issue. Upon arrival they were informed by an employee that they received a call from a male subject stating “Listen carefully, I need you to bring money outside.”

When the employee refused, the suspect stated “There are two bombs in the store. You better take this seriously,” according to information from the police department. The store was then evacuated and secured.

An Explosives Detection K9 Unit from the Toledo Police Department responded to assist with searching the building. No devices were found and at approximately 7:20 p.m. employees were cleared to return to the building and the store has reopened.

Currently there are no suspects. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call (419)826-4696.

A bomb threat caused an evacaution of employees and customers from the Swanton Kroger on Thursday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_5882624442906259479-2.jpg A bomb threat caused an evacaution of employees and customers from the Swanton Kroger on Thursday. Patty Stambaugh | AIM Media Midwest

Store reopened after search