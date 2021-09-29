BBB warns of PCH scam

Here are some scams that the Better Business Bureau is calling attention to:

Caller to Better Business Bureau: “My wife and I are very excited. We got a phone call that we have won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes. They told us that they can send us the prize privately so that all our neighbors don’t see the Prize Patrol and bother us. They just need us to pay some taxes and fees in order to receive the grand prize. BBB, what do you think?”

BBB says the call is a scam. Virtually everyday BBB receives calls from consumers who are told they have won the Publishers Clearing House Sweepstakes. Often the calls come from area code 876, which is Jamaica.

PCH warns that they do not call consumers; the grand prize is always delivered in person. They do not charge any fees or expenses; winners of smaller prizes receive them by overnight or certified mail. If you are told you have won any sweepstakes but the callers ask you to send money, it is always a scam.

Caller to BBB: “I saw an ad on Craigslist from a company in England that needed a U.S. Managing Partner. They said that if I am hired, they have a number of U.S. customers who can ship their merchandise to me. I will repackage it and ship it to England. They will reimburse me for the postage and pay me $ 600 a week. I have been struggling to get a good job and this would be perfect for me. What do you think, BBB?”

BBB says don’t do it. Reshipping jobs sound very attractive, but here is why they are scams. Mail order companies like Amazon usually refuse to ship overseas because there are so many scams. In this case, the crooks in England (or the Ukraine, or Nigeria, or wherever) go on the “dark net” and buy stolen credit card numbers. They then order expensive merchandise like laptops, cell phones and other electronics and have them shipped to your address.

You innocently repackage the stuff and ship it overseas, paying the expensive postage which you were promised they would reimburse. But in a short time, the “company” disappears – and you get a visit from the police. Because the merchandise was purchased with stolen credit card numbers, everything was actually “stolen”. You didn’t know, but you were receiving stolen property, and you could be prosecuted for fraud. Reshipping jobs look perfect for work-at-home folks, but don’t fall for the promises. They are dangerous scams.