Defiance College hosts “For the Left Hand’ and its subject

DEFIANCE – Defiance College will host the higher education premiere of “For the Left Hand” on Oct 1.

The film documents the remarkable journey of Norman Malone, who overcame a brutal attack to become a one-handed piano virtuoso. Following the premiere, Malone and the college’s honorary degree recipient and filmmaker, Howard Reich, will be available for an in-person question and answer session. Additionally, Malone will be performing a mini-concert around 4 p.m.

Malone and Reich will also spend the day interacting with Defiance College students as they visit with various classes on campus. Students will be able to have meaningful discussions with the duo as Malone’s story offers an opportunity to explore a multitude of topics including disability, aging, race, and the overall importance of music and art.

At age five, Malone discovered he was a natural at the piano. Then, when Malone was 10, his father attacked him with a hammer to the head, leaving him paralyzed on his right side. Undaunted, Malone began a lifelong quest to reclaim his place at the piano, mastering the most difficult music ever written for the left hand alone – and never telling anyone of his deepening virtuosity. Not until he was 78 did Malone reveal his story.

From the producers of the Academy Award-nominated “Hoop Dreams” and “Minding the Gap,” “For the Left Hand” is a Kartemquin Films documentary from filmmakers Gordon Quinn, Leslie Simmer, Diane Quon, and Reich.

