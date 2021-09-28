Livestock judging, straw stacking contests held during Fair

During the Fulton County Fair the county agriculture teachers held a Livestock Judging Contest. Junior Fair members and adults placed classes of Dairy, Beef, Sheep, Swine, and Goats.

Junior Division winners were: first place -Carson Stuckey; second place – Kelsie Storrs; third place – Lincoln Schultz.

The winning team was Maxton Howard, AJ Leininger, and Graham Callender.

Senior Division winners were: first place – Adrianna Meyer; second place – Addison Kinsman; third place – Cooper Stambaugh.

First place team was: Addison Kinsman, Rayne Kinsman; and Cooper Stambaugh.

Second place team was LexiAnn Brown, Kendra Ehrsam and Sarah Richardson.

Third place team was Eve Crossgrove, Cole Plassman and Wyatt Armstrong.

Adult Division winners were: first place – Joe Howard; second place – Mark Brehm; third place – Laura Leininger.

The ag teachers also organized and ran the Straw Stacking contest, where teams of three loaded bales on a pickup truck, drove an obstacle course and unloaded the bales. It was a timed event.