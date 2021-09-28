Posted on by

Livestock judging, straw stacking contests held during Fair


During the Fulton County Fair the county agriculture teachers held a Livestock Judging Contest. Junior Fair members and adults placed classes of Dairy, Beef, Sheep, Swine, and Goats.

Junior Division winners were: first place -Carson Stuckey; second place – Kelsie Storrs; third place – Lincoln Schultz.

The winning team was Maxton Howard, AJ Leininger, and Graham Callender.

Senior Division winners were: first place – Adrianna Meyer; second place – Addison Kinsman; third place – Cooper Stambaugh.

First place team was: Addison Kinsman, Rayne Kinsman; and Cooper Stambaugh.

Second place team was LexiAnn Brown, Kendra Ehrsam and Sarah Richardson.

Third place team was Eve Crossgrove, Cole Plassman and Wyatt Armstrong.

Adult Division winners were: first place – Joe Howard; second place – Mark Brehm; third place – Laura Leininger.

The ag teachers also organized and ran the Straw Stacking contest, where teams of three loaded bales on a pickup truck, drove an obstacle course and unloaded the bales. It was a timed event.

The boys champion Straw Loading Team was, from left, Hyatt Stamm, Carson Bennett, and Josh Norr from the Pettisville area.
The girls champion Straw Loading Team was, from left, Jada Reinking, Hannah Kovar, and Rebecca Stevenson from the Fayette FFA.
