Voter registration deadline nears in Ohio

The deadline to register to vote in the November election is nearing. Prospective voters have until Oct. 4.

Also, anyone who has moved since they last voted and has not changed their address with the Board of Elections should do so by the same deadline.

Citizens can register to vote on the Secretary of State’s website, olvr.ohiosos.gov. Other locations to register to vote include a board of elections office, public libraries, and Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices.

Here are the qualifications to vote in the Nov. 2 General Election:

• Must be a US citizen.

• Must be 18 years old by Nov. 2, 2021.

• Must be a resident of Ohio for 30 days prior to the Election.

• Must register to vote 30 days prior to the election.