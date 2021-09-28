COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Jason A. Shape, Wauseon, vs. Diem Thuy Shape, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage without children.

Amanda McCaw, Swanton, vs. Casey McCaw, Swanton, dissolution of marriage without children.

Dustin Makula, Wauseon, vs. Joshua Bennett, Millbury, Ohio, other civil.

Gary Weeks, Cecil, Ohio, vs. Susan F. Weeks, Fayette, termination of marriage without children.

DaNetra Smith, Swanton, vs. Kent Smith, Swanton, dissolution of marriage with children.

Marriage Licenses

Eric J. Linehan, 35, Camden, Mich., operating engineer foreman, and Angela R. Ryan, 29, Camden, Mich., sonographer.

Kevin F. Bostelman, 42, Archbold, factory, and Joy R. Sexton, 40, Archbold, factory.

Jaime R. Huerta, 21, Archbold, factory, and Andrea G. Covarrubias, 19, fast food.

Joshua D. McCaughey, 30, Delta, RN, and Sarah A. Trobaugh, 30, Delta, sonographer.

Bryan A. Kimmell, 24, McKeesport, Pa., installer, and Dalia E. Luna, 22, Archbold, temp assembler.

Michael W. A. Babcock, 34, Swanton, cast operator, and Amber M. Hall, 34, Swanton, surgery scheduler RMA.

Real Estate Transfers

Jillian Schoendorf to Chad M. Hickerson and Elizabeth Morales, 5120 U.S. 20, Metamora, $335,500.

William D. and Elaine M. Tucker to Michelle and Dale Hassenzahl, 4607 State Hwy. 109, Delta, $447,000.

Brittanie Horseman to Teressa M. Sutter, 113 Hinkle St., Lyons, $210,000.

David J. and Kimberly T. Van Alstine to Paniecea Newman, 226 W. Main St., Metamora, $110,000.

Steven J. Mynheir to Robert and Carol Hicks, 413 W. Main St., Fayette, $54,000.

Edward A. and Julie A. Ruffer to Bruce D. and Jacquelyn G. Short, 2707 County Road 24, Archbold, $350,000.

Roseanna M. Rodriquez to Cindy A. and Brian M. Lilly, Spring Street, Fayette, $52,500.

Patricia L. Agsten to Joshua R. Newman, 4479 County Road 1-2, Swanton, $133,500.

Wade L. Haselman and A. Antoszewski to Allison A. Patton, 122 W. Garfield Ave., Swanton, $132,450.

Richard C. Fuller to Robin Howard and Kay D. Bloyd-Howard, 98 Dodge St., Swanton, $16,538.

Kay D. Bloyd-Howard and Robin Howard to Kay. D. Bloyd-Howard and Robin Howard, 98 Dodge St., Swanton, $16,538.

Owen J. Keller and Rita E. Hall to Jacob N. Ransom and Adeline R. Gray, 445 Monroe St., Delta, $187,900.

APB Ltd. to APB LLC, 105, 107 Ditto St., Archbold, $370,500.

Jeffrey D. and April G. Fryman to Rick D. and Kimberly A. Wyse, 400 Ditto St., Archbold, $300,000.

Julie Fenicle to Kendra R. and Donald J. Alcock, County Road M, Wauseon, $47,000.

Beckie L. Tussing to Vaughn J. Keller III, 222 N. Main St., Swanton, $135,000.

Robert Garza and Melissa A. Gleckler to Socorro Juarez, 314 Eastwood St., Wauseon, $117,000.

Julie Morgan to Dana K. and Michael C. Falkenberg, 4704 County Road 4, Swanton, $400,800.

Michael L. and Kerri A. Rochelle to TCPRE LLC, 109 Sanderson Ave., Swanton, $80,000.