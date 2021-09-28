We’ve got your back: School supplies provided

Fulton County Job & Family Services partnered with each of the Fulton County school districts to provide backpacks with extra school supplies to all students in grades K-12. These backpacks were distributed beginning last week. They gave a special thanks to Tomahawk Printing for their work on this project. Pictured – first row, from left – are Amanda Mahlman, FCJFS Public Assistance supervisor; Thalia Nieves, FCJFS PRC coordinator; Alex Cheney, Tomahawk Printing; Amy Ferguson, Tomahawk Printing; Thomas Jones, FCJFS assistant director – back row, from left – Josh Clark, superintendent of Pettisville Local Schools; Jayson Selgo, superintendent of Archbold Area Schools; Ted Haselman, superintendent of Pike-Delta-York Local Schools; Angela Belcher, superintendent of Fayette Local Schools; Eric Smola, superintendent of Evergreen Local Schools; Chris Lake, superintendent of Swanton Local Schools; and, Troy Armstrong, superintendent of Wauseon Exempted Village Schools. Not pictured: Shawn Ferguson of Tomahawk Printing.

