Unemployment rate falls in Fulton County

Unemployment was down in the area for the month of August, according to data released recently by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

In Fulton County, the jobless rate fell to 4.7% in August from 5.4% in July. Last August, the rate was 7%.

In Lucas County, the unemployment rate fell to 6.4% from 7.9% in July. The rate in August 2020 was 11%.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary August 2021 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.2% in Holmes County to a high of 7.1% in Jefferson County and Meigs County. From July, unemployment rates decreased in 86 counties and increased in two counties. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 5.1% in August.

Ten counties had unemployment rates at or below 4% in August. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes were: Mercer, 3.4%; Putnam, Union, and Wyandot, 3.7%; Delaware and Geauga, 3.8%; Madison and Wayne, 3.9%; and Auglaize, 4.%.

Nine counties had unemployment rates at or above 6.5% in July. The counties with the highest rates, other than Jefferson and Meigs were: Athens, 7.%; Monroe and Noble, 6.8%; Harrison, Scioto, and Trumbull 6.6%; and Mahoning, 6.5%.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.4% in August 2021, unchanged from July. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 2,400 over the month, from a revised 5,348,300 in July to 5,345,900 in August 2021.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in August was 305,000, up from 300,000 in July. The number of unemployed has decreased by 218,000 in the past 12 months from 523,000. The August unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 9.0% in August 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate for August was 5.2%, down from 5.4% in July, and down from 8.4% in August 2020.

