Heavy rain inundates area

Heavy rain inundated the area Tuesday evening through Thursday, hitting Swanton especially hard.

The 4-7 inches of rain over the last two days has led to considerable flooding in some areas of Swanton. One hard hit is the Hansbarger Stadium and surrounding practice fields.

Floodwaters from Ai Creek completely covered the high school practice field and partially covered the main game field at the stadium. Due to this, Swanton’s scheduled home football game against Liberty Center on Friday was moved to Liberty Center.

Other sporting events around the county also not normally canceled due to rain were postponed or moved to new locations. That included a soccer game between Wauseon and Evergreen, moved to an indoor field in Rossford.

The Village of Swanton also closed Memorial Park to visitors. The playground area was covered in water, as was much of the lower baseball field. Ai Creek had spilled over its banks in the park as well.

Heading west of Swanton into Delta, drivers on Airport Highway (U.S. 20A) had to find an alternate route. The viaduct under railroads tracks on the east side of Delta was closed after becoming impassible.

The official rain total at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton Township was over 4.7 inches, making it one of the biggest rainmakers on record. Other totals reported to the National Weather Services included 6.21 inches four miles south of Swanton, 4.67 inches 1.8 miles south of Wauseon, and 3.29 inches 4.3 miles east south east of Fayette.

