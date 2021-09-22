WAUSEON POLICE REPORT

Wednesday, Sept. 8

9:58 a.m., 940 E. Leggett St., Wauseon Middle School, juveniles.

10:15 a.m., 239 Vine St., animal call.

2:37 p.m., 840 W. Leggett St. #900, accident with property damage.

4:05 p.m., 245 E. Willow St., investigate complaint.

5:39 p.m., 449 N. Brunell St., open door.

10:48 p.m., 1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Dorothy B. Biddle Park, suspicious vehicle.

11:46 p.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, report of unruly juvenile.

Thursday, Sept. 9

11:29 a.m., W. Leggett Street, animal call.

1:48 p.m., 810 N. Shoop Ave., Chief Supermarket, hit-skip accident.

4:56 p.m., 112 Depot St., Murphy’s Place, assault.

5:38 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, disorderly conduct.

7:49 p.m., 226 W. Chestnut St., check on welfare.

11:44 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #13, ERT team call-out.

11:45 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #13, investigate complaint.

Friday, Sept. 10

9:02 a.m., 230 Clinton St., Wauseon Police Department, investigate complaint.

12:51 p.m., 145 S. Fulton St., Store Ports, investigate complaint.

2:06 p.m., W. Park Street at Washington Street, 911 hang-up.

2:51 p.m., 404 E. Chestnut St., child abuse.

3:29 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #10, rape.

4:40 p.m., E. Oak Street at Glenwood Street, suspicious activity.

8:49 p.m., 357 W. Elm St., vandalism.

Saturday, Sept. 11

12:04 a.m., 123 N. Fulton St., DB Downtown Billiards, trespassing.

9:15 a.m., S. Shoop Avenue at Cherry Street, debris in roadway.

9:43 a.m., E. Chestnut Street at S. Franklin Street, accident with property damage.

1:18 p.m., 219 S. Fulton St., Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, funeral escort.

1:58 p.m., 708 Wauseon Senior Villas, emergency notification.

6:29 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #46, larceny.

6:34 p.m., 485 N. Shoop Ave., Walmart, larceny.

10:40 p.m., 1285 N. Shoop Ave. #56, suspicious activity.

11:41 p.m., 231 W. Chestnut St., unruly juvenile.

Sunday, Sept. 12

2:28 p.m., 832 Burr Road, unruly juvenile.

2:35 p.m., 485 E. Airport Hwy., Walmart, investigate complaint.

5:43 p.m., 1375 N. Shoop Ave., McDonald’s, check on welfare.

6:53 p.m., 821 Ottokee St., animal call.

11:26 p.m., 840 N. Shoop Ave., animal call.

Monday, Sept. 13

11:27 a.m., W. Leggett Street, investigate complaint.

12:48 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #37, identity theft.

12:57 p.m., 739 Wauseon Senior Villas, check on welfare.

3:29 p.m., 100 block E. Elm Street, drugs.

7:25 p.m., Walnut Street at Wood Street, animal call

Tuesday, Sept. 14

10:14 a.m., 318 W. Oak St., open burn.

10:37 a.m., 621 E. Oak St., animal call.

3:12 p.m., 725 S. Shoop Ave., Fulton County Health Center, check on welfare.

3:30 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #25, drugs.

3:48 p.m., 1170 N. Shoop Ave. #25, response to resistance.

7 p.m., 495 E. Airport Hwy., Circle K, accident with property damage.

7:12 p.m., 231 W. Chestnut St., unruly juvenile.

9:18 p.m., 400 block Cedar Street, drugs.

11 p.m., 753 Wauseon Senior Villas, suspicious activity.