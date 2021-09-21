SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 9

9:08 a.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.

9:59 a.m., 11328 County Road 2, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.

12:50 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, keep the peace.

1:55 p.m., 3020 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.

4:06 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, larceny.

4:44 p.m., 2675 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

5:35 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, civil matter.

9:51 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, K-9 Unit.

9:51 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #15, Wauseon, assist other unit.

10:08 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., disabled vehicle.

Friday, Sept. 10

1:31 a.m., 3300 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., Maumee State Forest Trails, suspicious vehicle.

7:07 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., livestock on roadway.

7:43 a.m., County Road D at State Highway 109, York Twp., assist other unit.

7:56 a.m., 604 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon,, Job and Family Services, miscellaneous assist.

10:37 a.m., 4549 County Road E #9, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.

4:22 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, harassment.

7:32 p.m., 8520 County Road E, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

11:29 p.m., County Road L at County Road 26-1, Franklin Twp., livestock on roadway.

Saturday, Sept. 11

1:42 a.m., 4738 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

5:37 a.m., County Road M at County Road 2, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.

9:58 a.m., 10079 County Road F, York Twp., scam.

4:25 p.m., 6713 County Road M, Fulton Twp., unwanted subject.

5:58 p.m., 7728 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.

6:18 p.m., 3547 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:15 p.m., County Road 14 at U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

11:57 p.m., 26450 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., Camp Palmer, investigate complaint.

Sunday, Sept. 12

2:21 a.m., 12985 County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., Oakshade Raceway, domestic violence.

6:53 a.m., County Road 13 at County Road B, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.

1:16 p.m., Enterprise Drive at U.S. 20A, Delta, accident with property damage.

2:51 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road M, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.

4:13 p.m., 11971 County Road 18, Dover Twp., assist other unit.

5:38 p.m., U.S. 127 at CSX crossing, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

8:34 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 2-2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

Monday, Sept. 13

12:07 a.m., County Road D at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., littering.

2:37 a.m., 10085 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Marathon, suspicious vehicle.

5:44 a.m., County Road S at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.

9:40 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

12:38 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 24-3, German Twp., injury accident.

1:31 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., reckless operation.

2:58 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, investigate complaint.

4:36 p.m., 11375 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., scam.

4:57 p.m., 6482 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

10:09 p.m., 4986 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., Das Essen Haus, suspicious vehicle.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

6:22 a.m., County Road D at County Road 19, German Twp., accident with property damage.

6:30 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.

7 a.m., 26421 County Road G, German Twp., Wyse Equipment, accident with property damage.

7:01 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., hazardous spill.

11:08 a.m., 21368 County Road T, Gorham Twp., assist other unit.

1:33 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, harassment.

8:20 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., injury accident.

9:24 p.m., 400 Cedar St., Wauseon, K-9 Unit.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

3 a.m., 4945 County Road 10, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

3:26 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.

6:02 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:27 a.m., County Road E at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.

6:51 a.m., 23510 County Road E, German Twp., prowlers.

8:27 a.m., 114 S. Adrian St., Lyons, check on welfare.

9:34 a.m., 5720 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.

9:39 a.m., 2262 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

11:45 a.m., Cherry Street at E. Dame Street, Pettisville, wires/pole/tree down.

Thursday, Sept. 16

3:41 a.m., 7950 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Winchester’s Saloon, 911 hang-up.

5:30 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road S, Chesterfield Twp., injury accident.

7:38 a.m., County Road K at State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., injury accident.