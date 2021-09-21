SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Sept. 9
9:08 a.m., 10487 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., suspicious activity.
9:59 a.m., 11328 County Road 2, Fulton Twp., keep the peace.
12:50 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, keep the peace.
1:55 p.m., 3020 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., suspicious activity.
4:06 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, larceny.
4:44 p.m., 2675 County Road EF, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
5:35 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, civil matter.
9:51 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, K-9 Unit.
9:51 p.m., 1120 N. Shoop Ave. #15, Wauseon, assist other unit.
10:08 p.m., 3402 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., disabled vehicle.
Friday, Sept. 10
1:31 a.m., 3300 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., Maumee State Forest Trails, suspicious vehicle.
7:07 a.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., livestock on roadway.
7:43 a.m., County Road D at State Highway 109, York Twp., assist other unit.
7:56 a.m., 604 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon,, Job and Family Services, miscellaneous assist.
10:37 a.m., 4549 County Road E #9, Swancreek Twp., keep the peace.
4:22 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, harassment.
7:32 p.m., 8520 County Road E, York Twp., 911 hang-up.
11:29 p.m., County Road L at County Road 26-1, Franklin Twp., livestock on roadway.
Saturday, Sept. 11
1:42 a.m., 4738 County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
5:37 a.m., County Road M at County Road 2, Fulton Twp., accident with property damage.
9:58 a.m., 10079 County Road F, York Twp., scam.
4:25 p.m., 6713 County Road M, Fulton Twp., unwanted subject.
5:58 p.m., 7728 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., domestic violence.
6:18 p.m., 3547 County Road 2, Swancreek Twp., 911 hang-up.
8:15 p.m., County Road 14 at U.S. 20, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.
11:57 p.m., 26450 County Road MN, Gorham Twp., Camp Palmer, investigate complaint.
Sunday, Sept. 12
2:21 a.m., 12985 County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., Oakshade Raceway, domestic violence.
6:53 a.m., County Road 13 at County Road B, Clinton Twp., accident with property damage.
1:16 p.m., Enterprise Drive at U.S. 20A, Delta, accident with property damage.
2:51 p.m., State Highway 109 at County Road M, Pike Twp., accident with property damage.
4:13 p.m., 11971 County Road 18, Dover Twp., assist other unit.
5:38 p.m., U.S. 127 at CSX crossing, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.
8:34 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 2-2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
Monday, Sept. 13
12:07 a.m., County Road D at County Road 15, Clinton Twp., littering.
2:37 a.m., 10085 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Marathon, suspicious vehicle.
5:44 a.m., County Road S at County Road 23, Gorham Twp., accident with property damage.
9:40 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
12:38 p.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 24-3, German Twp., injury accident.
1:31 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 7, Royalton Twp., reckless operation.
2:58 p.m., 8591 State Hwy. 108, Dover Twp., Fulton County Fairgrounds, investigate complaint.
4:36 p.m., 11375 County Road 4, Fulton Twp., scam.
4:57 p.m., 6482 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
10:09 p.m., 4986 County Road 19, Clinton Twp., Das Essen Haus, suspicious vehicle.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
6:22 a.m., County Road D at County Road 19, German Twp., accident with property damage.
6:30 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 5-2, Swancreek Twp., injury accident.
7 a.m., 26421 County Road G, German Twp., Wyse Equipment, accident with property damage.
7:01 a.m., U.S. 20 at State Highway 109, Royalton Twp., hazardous spill.
11:08 a.m., 21368 County Road T, Gorham Twp., assist other unit.
1:33 p.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, harassment.
8:20 p.m., State Highway 66 at County Road L, Franklin Twp., injury accident.
9:24 p.m., 400 Cedar St., Wauseon, K-9 Unit.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
3 a.m., 4945 County Road 10, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.
3:26 a.m., U.S. 20A at County Road 3, Swancreek Twp., suspicious vehicle.
6:02 a.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 16-3, Chesterfield Twp., assist Ohio State Highway Patrol.
6:27 a.m., County Road E at County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., accident with property damage.
6:51 a.m., 23510 County Road E, German Twp., prowlers.
8:27 a.m., 114 S. Adrian St., Lyons, check on welfare.
9:34 a.m., 5720 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., suspicious vehicle.
9:39 a.m., 2262 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.
11:45 a.m., Cherry Street at E. Dame Street, Pettisville, wires/pole/tree down.
Thursday, Sept. 16
3:41 a.m., 7950 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Winchester’s Saloon, 911 hang-up.
5:30 a.m., State Highway 109 at County Road S, Chesterfield Twp., injury accident.
7:38 a.m., County Road K at State Highway 64, Fulton Twp., injury accident.