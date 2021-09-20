Swanton BOE approves Bahamas trip

The Swanton Board of Education heard information on a roofing project and approved a student trip to the Bahamas at their meeting Wednesday.

The roof project took place at the high school earlier this month. Workers made repairs to damaged areas of the roof and installed new roof decking and a waterproof membrane over about a two-week period.

“One of my top priorities since I became superintendent was really to make sure we’re taking care of our facilities, showing the community that we take pride in what they have given us and wanting to maintain those facilities for the foreseeable future,” said Superintendent Chris Lake. “The old high school roof was nearing the end of its life and starting to have leaking issues so we wanted to make sure that was taken care of.”

The new roof is a white surface that will help to promote energy efficiency in the high school building.

The Board also approved the high school choir’s trip to the Bahamas, scheduled for March 3-8. They will travel by charter bus to Florida where they will board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship for a three-night cruise.

While on the cruise, the choir will perform on a main stage auditorium.

Royal Caribbean requires all passengers ages 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Kids know. That’s nothing I can control. Either you’re vaccinated and you have proof of vaccination or you can’t go with me,” said Julie Zedlitz, choir director.

Other business

• Donations were approved including $1,400 from Rotary Club of Swanton to general fund books, $1,000 from Stephen and Diana Williams to PI Fund for baseball/softball project, $5,000 from Swanton Athletic Boosters for baseball/softball project, $940.25 from Kroger to general fund, $925.53 from Kroger to general fund, $721 from various parents to athletic fund, $602 from various donors to first grade book project, $500 from Stapleton Insurance Group for the baseball/softball project, $500 from Lassus Brothers Oil, Inc. to Swanton Elementary Principal’s account, and several other smaller donations.

• The Board approved service agreements with Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for St. Richard School psychologist and speech therapist services. The agreements will be paid using funds allocated to St. Richard Catholic School through the IDEA-B federal grant for the 2021/2022 school year. The amount for fiscal year 2022 is $6,307.55.

• Stacy Mills was approved as a 2021 Swanton High School graduate. A former Swanton student, she went through the 22+ Adult Diploma Program at Northwest State Community College to complete graduation requirements.

• The Board approved an agreement with Wood County Juvenile Detention Center should any students need to use their facilities.

• The Board approved allowing Swanton Local Schools to take part in the Ohio School Council bus bid program for the purpose of seeking bids on a nine-passenger van/ mini-bus. Participating does not lock the district into purchasing a vehicle.

