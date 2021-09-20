Front row, from left are: 2020 Homecoming Queen Victoria Rios, 2021 Queen Madison Strauss, Senior Attendant Selena Mullins. Back row: Freshman Attendant Camryn Rash, Junior Attendant Ezra Dixon, Sophomore Attendant Kasalyn Powers.

Last year’s queen Victoria Rios puts the crown on 2021 Wauseon Homecoming Queen Madison Strauss at the ceremony prior to Friday night’s game with Swanton.