Fulton Co. Health Dept. reports over 200 COVID cases last week

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• There were 212 new COVID cases reported last week by the Fulton County Health Department. That is up from 145 new cases the previous week.

As of Friday, there were 261 active cases in the county, which is an increase from 153 the previous Friday.

The week also saw 10 new hospitalizations but no new deaths.

Fulton County’s case rate jumped to 716.9 per 100,000 over the previous two weeks and is now higher than the state as a whole. Overall for Ohio, the rate was 683.3.

• Fulton County has had 5,211 overall cases as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 82 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 50,396 total cases with 862 deaths, according to the health department.

• Over the last two weeks, the Wauseon zip code had the highest amount of cases in Fulton County. There were 124 cases reported, for a case rate of 936.1 per 100,000.

Archbold was the next highest with 60 new cases and a case rate of 907.9. Swanton had 58 new cases and the lowest rate in the county at 458.1, Delta had 37 cases and a rate of 431.1, Fayette 21 and 765.9, Lyons 8 and 470, and Metamora 5 and a rate of 368.2.

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday announced that nearly 58% of Ohio’s public K-12 students are required by their local school to wear masks in schools. On Sept. 1, 35% of Ohio students were required to wear a mask.

“I am pleased to see more school superintendents and school boards make the right decision and require masks to protect students and teachers from COVID-19 spread,” said DeWine. “We share a common goal of ensuring kids are in school, in person, five days a week. While vaccinations remain the best protection against severe COVID-19 cases, masking will help protect those that can’t yet receive the vaccine and adds another layer of protection for those that have.”

• In Fulton County, 45.98% of residents have started the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the Fulton County Health Department from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

• Recently, the CDC released guidance advising communities with substantial and high risk of transmission to be more diligent at controlling the spread of this disease. Fulton County is currently at high risk of community transmission.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

Now 261 active cases