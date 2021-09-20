County museum presents Hobo Festival

Discover the story of the men who traveled the country by railroad during the annual Hobo Festival, Saturday, Sept. 25, 4-7 p.m. at the Wauseon Depot.

Tour the 1930s caboose, get up close and personal with real hobo artifacts, and listen to live entertainment. A takeaway hobo dinner made of sausage, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, and onions will be served for a free will donation.

The Wauseon Depot is located at 225 Depot St. Built in 1896, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the current depot is the second to stand on the site. It served passengers of the railroad until the mid-1970s. It is currently owned by the City of Wauseon, managed by the Fulton County Historical Society, and houses railroad artifacts and a model railroad display.

Hobos, unlike a tramp or vagabond, were unemployed men who traveled throughout the country looking for work. With no employment prospects at home they would take to the rails in search of any job, many of them short-term. Many hobos would travel for free by jumping on and off the box cars of trains. It is estimated that, at the height of the Great Depression, as many as 20,000 men were hobos. These men created their own culture with a unique culture, language, and foodways.

This program is sponsored by the new Museum of Fulton County which features the permanent exhibit “Preserving the Past, Embracing the Present, and Making the Future,” The Legacy Shop, as well as special exhibits and events. It is located at 8848 State Highway 108 Wauseon, OH across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds Exit 34 on the Ohio Turnpike.

For more information call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org.