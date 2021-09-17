Back the Blue BBQ planned

The Back the Blue BBQ returns this weekend to benefit local law enforcement agencies.

Delta Eagles will be sponsoring a backyard BBQ dive thru carry out at the north parking lot of the Fulton County Fairgrounds. It will be this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., or until sold out.

All proceeds go to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and Archbold, Delta, Fayette, Swanton, and Wauseon police departments.

Only cash will be accepted.

Dinners available include 1/2 chicken dinners for $10 or 1/2 rack of ribs dinners for $15. Both come with two sides.

There will also be a 50/50 tickets raffle with tickets priced at $5.