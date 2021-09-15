Impact Ohio Conference coming to Toledo

TOLEDO — Impact Ohio will hold its first in-person regional conference of 2021 in Toledo on Friday at the Stranahan Theater and Great Hall from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The 2021 Impact Ohio Toledo Regional Conference is a partnership effort with the Success Group and the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The conference will offer a special opportunity to explore policy and politics important to the Toledo region.

“We expect to have an engaging dialogue on a variety of topics, and we look forward to having Toledo-area business and community leaders gather at the conference to network and gain new insight into policy issues facing the community.” said Jennifer Flatter, CEO of Impact Ohio.

The conference agenda includes political and policy discussions featuring government, political, and business leaders, as well as policy experts as panelist.

This conference will also feature addresses from Treasurer of State Robert Sprague and Secretary of State Frank LaRose. Treasurer Sprague’s address will take place at 10 a.m., and Secretary LaRose’s address will follow at 10:40 a.m.

The conference will hold three panels:

Redistricting: What It Means for Ohio and the Toledo Region

A panel of experts will discuss the importance of Ohio’s redistricting process. Panelists will focus on how the process is progressing and what it means for Ohio’s legislative and congressional districts as well as the Toledo region.

A Conversation with Toledo’s Mayoral Candidates

Toledo will have two mayoral candidates emerge from Tuesday’s primary. In this session, the top two vote-getters from the mayoral primary will join us for a moderated discussion to tell us what they see on the horizon for Toledo’s future.

H2Ohio: Exploring a Comprehensive Plan for Public Private Partnerships

At our 2019 Toledo Regional Conference, Governor DeWine announced the H2Ohio initiative. This panel will further explore H2Ohio, examining how technology and public private partnerships can create pathways towards cleaner water to ensure the health and wellness of communities dependent on Lake Erie’s water supply.

Additional speakers include:

Dorothy Pelanda, director, Ohio Department of Agriculture

The Honorable Paula Hicks-Hudson, minority whip, Ohio House of Representatives

The Honorable Rob McColley, majority whip, Ohio Senate

Wendy Gramza, President and CEO, Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce

Doni Miller, chief executive officer, Neighborhood Health Association and Host, Bridges on WTVG 13abc

Dr. Byron Winston, environmental scientist, AECOM

Brian Dicken, vice president, Advocacy and Strategic Initiatives for the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce

Liz Skalka, Ohio Politics Reporter, the Blade

Brian Dicken, vice president, Advocacy and Strategic Initiatives for the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce, sees the Impact Ohio Toledo Regional Conference as a great opportunity for the region.

“Advocating for a thriving business climate is at the core of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce’s mission on behalf of its members. That is why the chamber is pleased to partner with Impact Ohio to present the Regional Conference in Toledo,” Dicken said.

The Success Group, the presenting conference sponsor, launched Impact Ohio in 1984 with the first Post Election Conference in Columbus, which is held every two years immediately following the general election. Interest has grown over the last 30 years, which led Impact Ohio to expand in 2017.

“After each conference we hear how much value our attendees gain from our expert-led panels and the opportunity to network with other attendees. Because of this enthusiasm, we had the desire to share Impact Ohio with other communities,” Flatter said.

The Toledo conference is cosponsored by the Ohio Democratic and Republican Parties, allowing for a bipartisan look into the future of policy making.

Registration and details on conference panelists can be found at www.impactohio.org.