Toledo museum receives $2.5 million for staff professional development

TOLEDO – John Stanley, former director of the Toledo Museum of Art, and Ann Hartmann, longtime museum supporter, have given separate planned gifts that total $2.5 million for employee professional development and engagement.

“John and Ann, as leaders of organizations through their careers, understand that people are an institution’s best asset,” said Adam Levine, the museum’s Edward Drummond and Florence Scott Libbey director and CEO. “It is no surprise that they would be the first to directly support the museum’s strategic goal to become an employer of choice with this commitment to investing in staff.”

The $1 million endowment from Hartmann and her late husband, Frank Snug, will be directed toward the personal growth and training of TMA staff.

“We wanted to help employees gain knowledge and broaden their horizons,” Hartmann said. “Employees are the most important factor in determining whether the Museum will become what it aspires to be.”

Stanley will also support staff through his $1.5 million bequest.

“I had the honor to work with, at all levels, some amazing colleagues. It is important to recognize and celebrate them, as well as to provide for personal and professional growth,” he said. “Early in my career the Toledo Museum of Art helped to pay for my MBA. My hope is this gift will encourage others to give to provide similar opportunities.”

Hartmann has been a member of the museum’s Apollo Society and development committee since 2008 and an Ambassador. She established her own financial planning firm, Hartmann & Associates, in 1980. Hartmann has served as the past local and national president of the Society of Financial Service Professionals, and as arbitrator of the National Association of Securities Dealers. She is a former member of the board of directors of the Toledo Estate Planning Council. Hartmann has been affiliated with the Lincoln Financial Group, Connecticut General and CIGNA Financial. She served as a vice-president for Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and an administrator for the YWCA USA in Ohio and New Jersey. Hartmann is a graduate of Montclair State University and Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey.

Stanley began his museum career at TMA in 1979. In 1995 he left TMA as its chief operating officer. He spent the next nearly 25 years as COO at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, and Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City. After retiring from the Whitney and moving back to the Toledo area, Stanley was invited to return to TMA in 2019, as special projects director. He then served as the Museum’s interim director after the departure of Brian Kennedy. He is now recognized as the 10th director of TMA, in honor of his lifelong service to the museum.

Stanley is a graduate of the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University.