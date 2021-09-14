$1-million annuity prize won on scratch-off in Swanton

A trip to the grocery store turned into a windfall for Rose and William Raczko of Swanton, who recently claimed the top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $30 Millions scratch-off.

The Raczkos purchased their winning ticket at The Kroger Co., located at 113 E. Airport Highway in Swanton. Kroger receives a $10,000 sales bonus.

The couple, who won a $1-million annuity, chose the $500,000 cash option payout and will receive approximately $360,000 after federal and state tax withholdings. They beat odds of 1 in 254,545 to win. As of Sept. 13, Millions has 35 annuity top prizes remaining.