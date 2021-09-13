Swanton Middle School students’ new homes revealed

New students discovered the house they would call home for the next four years at a Swanton Middle School ceremony Friday. All students made the trek to Hansbarger Stadium Friday to watch the house reveal and participate in competitions representing their houses.

The house system at the school is part of the Swanton Seven Initiative that began several years ago. The Swanton Seven comes complete with a story on how the information was found in the demolished Cherry Street school building. The house names are Dignitas, Obduro, Gratus, and Sapientia.

“I think it has brought a sense of family and belonging for many of our students and staff members,” said Principal Matt Smith. “It has helped form relationships among peers, friendships among students in different grade levels, and better relationships for students with teachers.”

The Swanton Seven is made up of simple guidelines that students follow to be their best. They include exhibiting effective listening skills, utilizing excellent converstion skills, using manners, choosing to work hard, supporting, respecting and encouring people, being honest and taking pride in the school and yourself.

On Friday, most sixth through eighth grade students sat or stood in the home stands at the stadium while fifth graders and other new students sat in the visiting bleachers. One by one, the new students ran through a tunnel where they emerged in front of the rest of the school and their new house was announced. Cheers erupted from the houses as each new member was announced.

After all of the new students and fifth graders found out which house they belong to,there were team building activities within houses and some mini competitions between the houses such as flag football, kickball, dodgeball, and a relay race.

“I think many people see the fun events like House Reveal or the quarter ending competitions but there are lessons and discussions every single day about Swanton Seven and we use that to guide our school environment and how we interact with each other,” said Smith. “We think these lessons and traits we are trying to instill will help these students be successful in the future.”

Logan Secory is welcome by his new housemates as the newest member of Sapientia. Swanton Middle School gather at the front of the stands to cheer on their housemates Friday. Gracelyn Peebles runs through smoke as her new house at Swanton Middle School is announced Friday. Members of Dignitas house welcome Reagan Boyer during the house reveal on Friday.

By Drew Stambaugh dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com

