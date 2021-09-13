FCCC salons opens to public Oct. 1

Four County Career Center Cosmetology Salon in Archbold will open to the public on Oct. 1.

The salon opens this year at 9 a.m., with the last appointment at 1 p.m. every Thursday and Friday that FCCC is open. Walk-ins and appointments are accepted during these hours. No appointments or customers will be accepted after 1 p.m. and no chemical service appointments after noon. Customers and students must wear a mask to receive service.

The full-service salon offers perms, gel nails, manicures, pedicures, facials, hair color services, haircuts, and hair styling.

All services are performed by FCCC Senior Cosmetology students under the supervision of licensed cosmetologists, senior instructor Kim Dunbar, and junior instructors Krista Whetro and Jill Westhoven, using the newest procedures and equipment.

Clinic patrons are charged a minimal cost to cover materials and supplies.

To make an appointment or for information, call 419-267-3331, ext. 2234. Reserved parking is available near the entrance to the salon, which is located on the east side of the career center.