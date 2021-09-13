Swanton traffic light requires outside fix

The traffic light at the corner of Main and Church streets continues to flash red and yellow following a malfunction.

“We’ve tried multiple times to reset the light and it keeps reverting back to flashing,” said Village Administrator Rosanna Hoelzle. “At this point we will need an outside vendor to check if there are larger issues with the control panel for this light.”

Village officials were not sure when a vendor would come to check on the traffic light.

“We were also working on traffic counts related to this intersection so we may wait to finalize the vendor coming out until that count can be complete,” said Hoelzle.

The traffic light is one of three on Main Street with the others at Airport Highway and Garfield Avenue. To the east of the light is Swanton Elementary School and to the west is the Fisher Athletic Complex and Hansbarger Stadium.