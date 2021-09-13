Swanton, Wauseon competing in Goodwill Challenge

Wauseon and Swanton will compete this week in the Goodwill Pass it on Challenge. Each week there is a friendly competition between area high schools that battle off the field in a donation drive benefitting Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio.

A Goodwill trailer will be parked at each high school through Thursday with attendents on hand to accept donations of clothing, household items and furniture. Hours for drop off are 2-6 p.m.

The donations are then weighed and the winning school receives a $500 scholarship from Goodwill and 13abc. The runner-up receives a $250 scholarship.