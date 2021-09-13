Fulton County has 153 active COVID-19 cases

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• There were 145 new COVID cases reported last week by the Fulton County Health Department. As of Friday there were 153 active cases in the county.

The week also saw 7 new hospitalizations and 2 new deaths.

A plurality of the most recently reported cases have been in the youngest age group. Those 0-19 years old accounted for 15 of 81 cases reported Wednesday and 10 of 36 reported Friday.

Fulton County’s case rate increased to 486.6 per 100,000 over the previous two weeks and is still lower than the state as a whole. Overall for Ohio, the rate was 482.4.

• Fulton County has had 5,005 overall cases as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There have been 81 deaths reported in the county.

In Lucas County, there have been 48,868 total cases, according to the health department.

• Over the last two weeks, the Wauseon zip code had the highest amount of cases in Fulton County. There were 99 cases reported, for a case rate of 747.3 per 100,000.

Archbold was the next highest with 46 new cases and a case rate of 696. Swanton had 45 new cases and the lowest rate in the county at 355.4, Delta had 40 cases and a rate of 466.1, Fayette 16 and 583.5, Lyons 9 and 528.8, and Metamora 8 and a rate of 589.1.

• In Fulton County, 45.66% of residents have started the COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday. That number is over 80% for those 65 and older.

Overall, 52.85% of Ohioans have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the Fulton County Health Department from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

• Recently, the CDC released guidance advising communities with substantial and high risk of transmission to be more diligent at controlling the spread of this disease. Fulton County is currently at high risk of community transmission.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

