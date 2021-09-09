Two dead following Dover Twp. accident

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday on the Ohio Turnpike in Dover Township.

The Swanton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a 2015 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer driven by Amadou Diarra, 52, of Laramie, Wyo., was traveling westbound on the turnpike in the right lane at approximately 10:50 p.m. when it was struck from behind by a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van driven by Kryzysztof Augustynski, 44, of Chicago, Ill., at milepost 34.3. The van became lodged under the trailer, and the semi truck pulled to the north side of the road with the van attached.

Augustynski and his passenger, Lukasz Pasierbowicz, 40, also of Chicago, were pronounced dead at the scene. Diarra was uninjured.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Wauseon Fire/EMS, Morenci Fire and Rescue, Ohio Turnpike Maintenance, and Hutch’s Towing and Recovery.

The accident remains under investigation.