County genealogy society to meet

The next Fulton County Genealogical Society meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta.

Robert Krumm will present the program for the evening. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and resource conservation from the University of Montana. He served in various newspaper capacities including the Fulton County Expositor and Swanton Enterprise. He authored two books: “Crumbs from the Cracker Barrel” and “Images of America – Wauseon.” He is currently serving as a trustee at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Parking and entry is on the back side of the church. We will be utilizing distancing and would appreciate the use of masks for the meeting. Visitors are welcome.