Energy assistance through Sept.

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission continue to help income-eligible Ohioans maintain their utility service through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. The program helps eligible Ohioans pay an electric bill, purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. The program will be available until Sept. 30, 2021.

The Summer Crisis Program assists income-eligible households with a household member (60 years or older), households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health. Examples of conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma, etc.

This year, households that were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 12 months, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, are trying to establish new service for their electric, are in PIPP default or a first time PIPP customer, are also eligible for assistance.

Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility, or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance will be applied to their utility bill, and/or to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, and/or to pay for central air conditioning repairs. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $46,375.00.

Ohioans can visit energyhelp.ohio.gov to start their application prior to their required appointment. Appointments can be held over the phone or in person. To schedule an appointment call, 419-219-4641 or visit our website at www.nocac.org/emergency-services.

Additional information can be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling (800) 282-0880.