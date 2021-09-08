Ohio children’s hospital leaders urge masking, vaccinations

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Leaders of six children’s hospitals in Ohio last week wrote an open letter to Ohioans, asking for help. The letter said more children are coming into hospitals with COVID symptoms, more are being hospitalized because of COVID and more kids are in the ICU with COVID then ever before.

They also sighted high levels of other respiratory illnesses, mental and behavioral health issues, and a strained workforce.

“This is reality for us today,” the letter said. “And it’s threatening the capacity of our pediatric safety net in ways we have never experienced before.”

The hospital leaders urged vaccinations for those eligible, wearing of masks during school and while attending large gatherings, and physical distancing and hand washing.

“Together, we can keep our children safer. They need us to each do our part. They need us now,” the letter concluded.

Those signing the letter were presidents or CEOs of ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital, Akron Children’s Hospital, Cincinnati Children’s, Nationwide Children’s, Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, and Dayton Children’s.

• One new COVID-19 death was reported early this week by the Fulton County Health Department. The department reported Tuesday that an individual in their 60s had died.

There were also 2 additional hospitalizations reported. The individuals in the 70-79 age range and 40-49 age range.

On Tuesday, the health department reported 53 new cases from Sept. 3-6.

The new cases occurred in every reported age range, with the highest number in the youngest age group. There were 15 new cases reported in the 19 and younger age group.

The next most were in 60-69 year olds, with 11 and 40-49 olds with 8. Those 20-29 years old accounted for 4 cases, those in their 30s had 7 cases, the 50-59 age group had 4, the 70-79 age group had 1, and those 80 and over had 3.

The total number of cases reported in Fulton County is now 4,828.

In the county, positive cases have included 2,633 females and 2,179 males. The median age of cases remains at 45.

The case rate over the last two weeks is 320.5 in Fulton County and 472.4 overall in Ohio.

• The level of community transmission of coronavirus in Fulton County is listed as high by the Centers for Disease Control. The levels are low, moderate, substantial, then high.

All counties in Ohio are listed as high.

Indoor mask wearing is recommended in areas with substantial or high transmission.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

• In Fulton County, 45.43% of residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Wood County has the highest amount in the area with 55.64%. In Williams County, 40.40% have received a vaccine, the lowest in the area.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the FCHD from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed.

Vaccine is also available at Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton and Wauseon, the Wauseon Walmart, and Swanton Kroger.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-2.jpg