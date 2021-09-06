Delta ponders new community pool

A major plumbing leak has left the Village of Delta without a community swimming pool for the foreseeable future, and village officials wonder if construction of a new pool will be necessary.

Delta Village Council on Aug. 31 passed the second reading of a resolution calling for an evaluation of pool and associated building conditions by Peterman & Associates of Findlay, Ohio. A third and final reading is expected to pass at Council’s Sept. 13 meeting. The firm will charge $19,750 to examine the 62-year-old pool and accompanying buildings to determine whether they can be refurbished or if replacement is necessary.

Village officials have determined repairing the leak will cost in excess of $800,000. Village Administrator Brad Peebles said the pool’s aged galvanized piping is rusted, and “if we repair one location, we likely have other locations that are believed to fail in the very near future.”

The evaluation would be performed over the fall and winter, with a completed report available by early 2022, he said. The pool’s aging condition will be studied, as well as whether the pool buildings remain up to current code standards.

Because the evaluation and any ensuing project have no definitive timelines, “Council is fully aware and acknowledges that the pool will not open in 2022,” Peebles said. He said it is probable the facility may reopen the following year.

Should replacement be necessary, the project would include a new swimming pool with no amenities and either revitalizing the pool buildings or constructing new ones. The pool review is in its preliminary stages, so no cost for a new pool and buildings has been determined.

“When you look at the amount of money that you will invest in trying to rehabilitate the existing pool…we have to give serious consideration to the longevity of that facility with just repairs being made versus an investment in a new pool, and what the longevity of that facility may be,” Peebles said.

If a new pool is necessary, the cost would be paid through a bond issue put before the voting public, he said. That ballot issue could be placed as soon as next year.

The pool was able to continue operating despite the leak, and the pool remained open until its scheduled closing date of Aug. 18. But Peebles said consideration of possible further damage will keep it closed until it’s repaired or replaced.

A leak has put the future of Delta’s pool in doubt. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_Delta-pool.jpg A leak has put the future of Delta’s pool in doubt. File photo

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.