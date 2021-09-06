COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Kimberly Matthews, Fayette, vs. Colin R. Matthews, Wirtz, Va., termination of marriage without children.

Carl Pope, Metamora, vs. Richard H. Raab, Metamora, worker’s compensation.

Drema R. Shultz, Swanton, vs. Rene R. Escobar, Swanton, domestic violence.

April D. Maitland, Napoleon, vs. Robyn L. Lamere, Defiance, other civil.

Leisa N. Canales, Wauseon, vs. Joshua L. Drenning, Knowsville, Tenn., non-support of dependents.

Ashley P. Ortega, Archbold, vs. Jose Plata Ortega, Archbold, dissolution of marriage with children.

Marriage Licenses

Chase M. Hall, 23, Orleans, Ind., dispatcher, and Cassidy R. Williams, 24, Orleans, Ind., school teacher.

Joshua S. Prather, 32, Wauseon, construction, and Jennifer A. Perez, 32, Wauseon, manager.

Silas B. Whitlock, 24, Delta, IT, and Sophie F. Mast, 22, Delta, student.

Alec N. Thieman, 25, Westlake, Ohio, security officer, and Bethany S. Krueger, 21, Delta, student.

Noah S. Eisel, 23, Fayette, sheriff’s deputy, and Danielle N. Miller, 24, Fayette, sales operation manager.

Oscar E. Calderon, 24, Archbold, cabinet assembly, and Olivia Renee Molina, 29, Fayette, pack associate.

Real Estate Transfers

Arlem F. Fabiana Medina to Arlem Fabiana Medina, 611 N. Defiance St., Archbold, $17,871.

Raymond I. Tate to Craig A. and Jamie L. Bard, 11680 County Road 26-1, Fayette, $199,000.

Diane M. Sonnenberg, trustee, to Joseph E. and Danielle J. Lobodzinski, 3019 State Hwy. 108, Wauseon, $269,000.

Stephanie Pennington to James and Sarah Ross, 5754 County Road M, Delta, $159,900.

Brian L. and Linda E. Thorton to Adam G. and Jessica M. Tibbs, 339 Jefferson St., Wauseon, $135,000.

Thomas A. Hall to Jessica M. Schafer and Jason Jarvis, 239 W. Elm St., Wauseon, $133,000.

Roger L. and Fawn L. Hartman to Caleb B. and Emily K. Gustwiller, 14175 County Road C, Wauseon, $255,000.

Christopher J. Hallett, successor trustee, to Brian S. and Ashlie L. Harmon, 7228 County Road 2, Swanton, $345,000.

James P. and Diane K. Howard to Amanda K. Bowen, 109 Promenade Drive, Swanton, $120,000.

Marilyn Emery to Darren Vanmeekeren, 408 Walnut St., Archbold, $170,000.

Walter Wlasiuk to Arlem Fabiana Medina, 611 N. Defiance St., Archbold, $17,871.

Arlem Fabiana Medina to Arlem Fabiana Medina, 611 N. Defiance St., Archbold, $17,871.