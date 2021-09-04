SPL offers book clubs

The Swanton Public Library has announced the options for book club and storytimes this month.

The virtual book club is for grades K-12. There are four age categories.

Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions you can think about, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book. Visit the library to pick up your free book and packet.

The book for grades K-3 is “Charlie and Mouse” by Laurel Snyder. The book for grades 3-5 is “Alvin Ho: Allergic to Girls, School, and Other Scary Things” by Lenore Look.

The book for grades 5-8 is “Esperanza Rising” by Pam Munoz Ryan. The book for grades 9-12 is “Persepolis: The Story of a Childhood” by Marjane Satrapi.

The library is also offering storytime kits for preschool aged children.

Every month, they pick two picture books from the website Storyline Online to showcase and put together packets to take home. The books are read by famous people and celebrities and animated using the illustrations.

The activities included will be the color game played at storytime, a handout with rhymes and web links, coloring sheets, stickers, activity sheets, an instrument, and a craft.

For Sept. 7-18, the book is “Carla’s Sandwich” by Debbie Herman. From Sept. 8 – Oct. 1 the book is “A Bad Case of Stripes” by David Shannon.

Also, the Coding Club meets Mondays and Fridays at the library. Up to five coders at a time can come in to learn some coding skills. Coding is open in August on every Monday and Wednesday from 4-5:15 p.m.

Sign up online at https://swantonpubliclibrary.org/coding-registration, contact the library on www.splyouth.org or the library’s Facebook, call 419-826-2760, email swantonpl@gmail.com, or sign up in person.