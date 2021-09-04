Sauder Village holding Homeschool Days

Home school families from throughout the region are invited to attend Homeschool Days to be held Sept. 8-11 at Sauder Village.

“Our historic interpreters and working craftsmen help bring history to life for students of all ages,” said Kim Krieger, Media Relations Manager at Sauder Village. “Homeschool Days are a great time for families to have fun in the past while learning something new about both history, crafts, and science!”

As a special for Homeschool Days, homeschool families will receive discounted admission of only $8 per person for ages 6 and up, and $12 for a chaperone/parent (with one parent/teacher being free).

Throughout Homeschool Days a variety of STEM activities have been planned for children to enjoy in addition to engaging opportunities to explore Ohio’s rich history from 1803 through 1928. The STEM activities will vary by day and include a “Blow Your Top” experiment, amazing eggs-periments, milk science, and engineering challenges.

There will also be special weather-themed activities in the Nature Center and a Virtual Watershed Activity presented by the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District on Thursday, Sept. 9. Activities and demonstrations are subject to change.

The new 1920s Main Street is sure to be a favorite stop at the Historic Village during Homeschool Days. Guests can explore the Farmers and Merchants Bank, Schuck Jewelry Store, Stotzer Hardware, Ohio Farm Bureau Office, and the barbershop along the east side of Main Street.

“Our 1920s Main Street is a fully immersive learning experience that teaches invaluable lessons about hard work, perseverance, and innovation – inspiring students of all ages to leave their mark on the world today,” Krieger said. “We offer homeschool families a place to laugh, learn, and connect while making history of their very own!”

Other highlights of a visit to the Historic Village include exploring the Museum Building, taking a free train ride, and meeting many farm animals. Throughout the Village many talented craftsman demonstrate their trade in places like the Spinning Shop, Pottery Shop, Tin Shop, Cooperage, Basket Shop, Weaving Shop, and Glassblowing Shop. The Walk Through Time Experience provides a chance to explore wigwams and a trading post at Natives & Newcomers and to visit historic homes, a log school, barn, and gardens in the Pioneer Settlement Area. Guests can learn about life in the 1920s in rural Ohio as they explore the Grime Home and barns.

Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold. The Historic Village is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Village is closed on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays this season.