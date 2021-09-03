UT, BGSU announce COVID vaccine requirements

TOLEDO — The University of Toledo announced today a requirement for all students and employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The requirement applies to individuals on all of the university’s campuses, according to a news release.

The University’s decision follows the first COVID-19 vaccine receiving full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is in response to the rapid spread of the delta variant. UT’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement is in agreement with recent announcements from peer institutions across the state, the release stated.

“We know that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and the best way out of this pandemic,” said Dr. Gregory Postel, president. “Our students, faculty and staff have kept campus safe during the past 18 months by following our Rocket Prevention Principles like wearing a mask, social distancing and quarantining if exposed. Now we all need to take the next step and get vaccinated.”

UT students and employees need to upload proof of vaccination to the university’s secure online portal or have an approved exemption for medical reasons or sincerely held philosophical or religious beliefs before Nov. 15.

The university is engaging in conversations with union leadership about the vaccine requirement. Faculty Senate approved a resolution Tuesday night in support of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, and the University of Toledo Physicians group last week approved a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for clinical faculty members.

Anyone who is not vaccinated by Nov. 15 will be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing at least once per week and will be required to wear a mask on campus.

For spring semester, Bowling Green State University will require students, faculty and staff to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination or receive an approved exemption, President Rodney Rogers said on Thursday.

“However, I want to reaffirm our commitment that BGSU will offer appropriate and balanced exemptions for students, faculty and staff members,” he said in a statement.

“These exemptions must either be medical, religious or reasons of personal conscience, and will be reviewed and approved by our Division of Health and Wellness. If a student, faculty or staff exemption is approved, they will be required to follow protocols for unvaccinated individuals regarding face coverings, quarantine and isolation and also participate in regular COVID-19 testing.”

Students, faculty and staff must submit their proof of full vaccination no later than Nov. 29. Anyone planning to submit an exemption must complete an application no later than Nov. 1 to allow for time to review and process.

Students who do not submit their proof of COVID-19 vaccination or do not receive an approved exemption may not be allowed to enroll in face-to-face classes this spring or live in an on-campus residence hall next semester.