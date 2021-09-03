New COVID cases continue to climb in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

•In just two days last week, 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Fulton County Health Department. Wednesday had 21 new cases reported and Thursday had 24.

The cases were concentrated in younger age groups. Thirteen new cases were reported over the two days among those 19 years and younger. There were also eight cases among people in their 20s, and seven each for those in their 30s and 40s.

Also in those two days, there were 6 new reported hospitalizations. They included four residents in their 60s and two in their 40s.

Fulton County’s case rate increased to 320.5 per 100,000 over the previous two weeks and is still lower than the state as a whole. Overall for Ohio, the rate was 472.4.

• Fulton County has had 4,775 overall cases as of Thursday, the most recent date available due to the paper’s early deadline.

In Lucas County, there have been 46,703 total cases, according to the health department.

• In Fulton County, 45.23% of residents have started the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday. About 17,887 or 42.46% have completed the vaccine.

Overall, 52.13% of Ohioans have had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 63.14% of those 18 years and older. Statewide, 48.18% of Ohioans have completed the vaccine.

Elsewhere in northwest Ohio, 47.28% of Lucas County residents have completed the vaccine, 52.31% of Wood County residents, 45.79% in Henry County, 41.26% in Defiance County, and 37.49% in Williams County.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the Fulton County Health Department from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed.

It is also available at the Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton, and Wauseon, the Swanton Kroger, and Wauseon Walmart.

• Recently, the CDC released guidance advising communities with substantial and high risk of transmission to be more diligent at controlling the spread of this disease. Fulton County is currently at high risk of community transmission.

Every county in Ohio is listed as high.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/09/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-1.jpg