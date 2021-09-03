County health officials offer tips for a safe Fair

The Fulton County Fair is upon us and we, Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County Health Center in collaboration with the Fulton County Fair Board, want residents to be informed as they make decisions concerning this year’s fair and other large crowd events.

The Fulton County Health Department has been reporting an increase of COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks. The Delta variant is actively spreading in Ohio, including Fulton County. And health officials say, the concern is real.

It is now the dominant strain of the COVID-19 virus in Ohio, and is more contagious than previous variants.

It affects all ages including younger people under the age of 50. The Delta variant has double the risk of hospitalization than the variant spreading last winter, according to the health department. It is a real threat to unvaccinated residents.

Data demonstrates that the vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death, and continue to be effective against the Delta variant, according to information from the health center and board of health. However, vaccines do not provide perfect 100% protection and some vaccinated people can get the Delta variant in a breakthrough infection and may be contagious.

Fulton County is currently considered to have high risk of community transmission. More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view. The daily rating of high or substantial is expected until the current surge in cases declines.

Health officials suggests that if you plan to go to the Fulton County Fair, particularly if you are unvaccinated or immunocompromised due to age or illness, consider:

• Going to the Fair at times when the crowds are smaller and you are able to maintain distance between yourself and others.

• Spending time at displays and events that are outside or in well ventilated spaces as much as possible.

• Avoiding crowded buildings or areas. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others when possible.

• Wearing a mask. Masks are not required at the fair, however are welcomed. Wearing a properly fitted mask for respiratory protection over nose and mouth regardless of vaccination status provides another level of protection.

They also suggest washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or using hand sanitizer frequently. Also, stay home if you are ill.

As in the past, the Fair Board will be providing the following: wash stations at every animal barn; hand sanitizer and wipes in high touch areas to wipe things down throughout the day (ticket office, fair office, merchant/vendor office and each admission gate); a cleaning crew dedicated to cleaning the restrooms and drinking fountains; a cleaning crew dedicated to cleaning off the picnic tables in the Hallett Pavilion and tables under the tent behind Biddle Building.

In addition, each of the food vendors are aware of the cleaning practices needed to provide a clean and safe environment. Every licensed food stand is inspected by the Health Department prior to opening day of the Fair.