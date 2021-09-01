NSCC Foundation presents check to Board

Robbin Wilcox, NSCC Executive Director for Development & NSCC Foundation and Foundation Board Chair Peter Beck presented the Northwest State Community College Board with a record-setting check in the amount of $925,620 at its Aug. 27 meeting. The money is designated for student scholarships, equipment, outreach programs and student support efforts.

Over $6 million has been provided through the generosity of businesses and individuals who have supported the Foundation over the past 10 years. Beck applauded the generosity of individuals and businesses who have donated to the NSCC Foundation, for helping make this presentation possible. “I cannot imagine our region existing without Northwest State,” he said.

The NSCC Foundation has approximately 30 board and committee members representing Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties. Additional information on the NSCC Foundation can be found online at NorthwestState.edu/foundation/.

Other business

• The Board approved the promotion of Kemp Stapleton to Director-Auxiliary Services, Logan Badenhop (Operations Coordinator), and Audrey Lehman (Project Manager-Grants).

• The Board approved the employment of Carissa Broadbridge (Faculty-Psychology), Eric Baker (Faculty-Composition), Logan Rapini (Recruiter-Admissions), Aimee Thorpe (Human Resources Generalist), Rose Witt (Registrar Assistant), Tracy Hoffman (Executive Administrative Assistant-Executive Vice President), Heather Mendez (Executive Administrative Assistant-Vice President, Enrollment Management & Student Affairs), and Maddie Fagan (Enrollment Specialist).

• The transfers of Megan Schroeder to Administrative Assistant-Advising Center & Learner Services, Erin Jacob to Nursing Lab Coordinator, and Amy Leitch to Teaching Assistant-Nursing Lab were approved by the Board.

• The Board amended Policy 14-1-06, allowing Trustees to continue attending meetings electronically in accordance with Ohio Revised Code 3345.82 and procedure no. 1-06 (B).

• The Board approved Board of Trustees onboarding policy.

• The Board approved Settlement Authority in the case of Newell vs. Northwest State in the amount of $250,000, payable by the College’s insurance company.

• The Board approved a $5 per credit hour tuition increase for the 2021-2022 academic year for in-state and out-of-state students. New tuition amounts will be $182.33 for in-state, $358.66 for out-of-state.

• The Board approved Expressive Activities and Harassment Policy, and an Admissions Policy update for readmissions for service members and reservists who are called to mobilization or active duty.

• The Board approved miscellaneous employment contracts, and three resignations.