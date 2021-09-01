Fulton County COVID cases up from last week; death reported

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• One new COVID-19 death was reported early this week by the Fulton County Health Department. The department reported Monday that an individual 80 years or older had died.

There was also one additional hospitalization reported. That individual was in the 70-79 age range.

On Monday, the health department reported 42 new cases from Aug. 27-30. On Tuesday, there were 18 new cases reported, for a total of 4,730. That is 15 more than the same time the previous week.

The new cases occurred in every reported age range. The most were in 60-69 year olds with 12 and 40-49 olds with 11. Those 20-29 years old accounted for 9 cases, those in their 30s had 8 cases, the 50-59 age group had 7, and those 19 and under had 6.

In the county, positive cases have included 2,584 females and 2,131 males. The median age of cases remains at 45.

• The level of community transmission of coronavirus in Fulton County is listed as high by the Centers for Disease Control. The levels are low, moderate, substantial, then high. The data is for Aug. 24-30.

All but one county in Ohio is listed as high. Overall in the United States, 90% of counties are now listed as high transmission.

Indoor mask wearing is recommended in areas with substantial or high transmission.

More information on the CDC categories of community transmission risk can be found at covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.

• Over 19,000 Fulton County residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In Fulton County, 45.11% of residents have received at least one dose. Wood County has the highest amount in the area with 55.28%. In Williams County, 39.94% have received a vaccine, the lowest in the area.

• COVID-19 vaccine is available Mondays at the FCHD from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcomed.

Vaccine is also available at Rite Aid locations in Archbold, Swanton and Wauseon, the Wauseon Walmart, and Swanton Kroger.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

