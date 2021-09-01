Unemployment rate drops in Fulton County

The unemployment rate in Fulton County decreased in July, while Lucas County had one of the highest rates in the state, according to data released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services last week.

Fulton County had an unemployment rate of 5.5% in July, down from 6.1% in June. Last July, the rate was 8.1%.

In Lucas County, the rate was 7.9% in July, up from 7.6% in June. Last July, it was 12.3%.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary July 2021 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 3.7% in Holmes County to a high of 8.1% in Athens County and Jefferson County.

From June, unemployment rates decreased in 86 counties, increased in one county, and remained unchanged in one county. The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 5.9% in July.

Three counties had unemployment rates at or below 4% in July. The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes, were: Mercer, 3.8%; and Putnam, 4%.

Nine counties had unemployment rates at or above 7.5% in July. The counties with the highest rates, other than Athens and Jefferson, were: Lucas and Meigs, 7.9%; Harrison, 7.7%; Monroe, Noble, and Scioto, 7.6%; and Trumbull, 7.5%.

Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.4% in July 2021, up from 5.2% in June. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 19,200 over the month, from a revised 5,321,700 in June to 5,340,900 in July 2021.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in July was 301,000, up from 291,000 in June. The number of unemployed has decreased by 235,000 in the past 12 months from 536,000. The July unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 9.3% in July 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate for July was 5.4%, down from 5.9% in June, and down from 10.2% in July 2020.

In July, the labor force participation rate in Ohio was 60.5%, up from 60.2% in June 2021 and down from 62.0% in July 2020. During the same period, the national labor force participation rate was 61.7%, up from 61.6% last month and up from 61.5% one year ago.