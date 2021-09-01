Owen, Grand Funk headline Fair entertainment

Music fans and fairgoers alike will have quite a musical collection to enjoy at the 164th Fulton County Fair. From country to Christian, classic rock to the classics of the 50s and 60s, music will once again fill the air at the Fulton County Fair.

“We’re pleased that a majority of the entertainment we booked for the 2020 Fair was able to be rescheduled for the 2021 Fair,” said Dennis Wyse, Fulton County Fair Board president. “The only one we had to go back to the drawing board on was our Labor Day Country Concert, and actually it turned out because we were able to bring in Jake Owen. He was here in 2008 with Joe Nichols. Jake has had a great year with his music and folks are excited that he’s coming back to our Fair.”

In addition to Jake Owen who will headline the Labor Day Concert, Grand Funk Railroad and Little River Band will be the feature bands for the Classic Rock concert on Sunday.

Before becoming a country music sensation, Florida-born Joshua “Jake” Owen dreamed of becoming a professional golfer until a wakeboarding incident led to reconstructive surgery and left Owen unable to keep playing. He borrowed a neighbor’s guitar and began teaching himself to play, eventually playing country covers in bars before writing his own material and moving to Nashville. There he met producer Jimmy Ritchey and eventually executives at Sony BMG, who signed him to RCA Records and put out his debut album Startin’ with Me in 2006.

Owen toured with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, and opened for Kenny Chesney, Sugarland and Keith Urban. In 2011, Owen’s third album Barefoot Blue Jean Night was released, and both the title track and single “Alone with You” hit No. 1 on the country charts. Owen’s new single “Made For You” is rapidly climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts.

Sunday’s Classic Rock Concert featuring Grand Funk Railroad and Little River Band will begin at 7 p.m. Originating from Flint, Michigan in 1969, this top selling American rock group of the 70’s is excited to be touring in 2021 marking a 52-year milestone.

Known as “The American Band”, the high-energy five-piece group includes original founding members Don Brewer and Mel Schacher. Other current members include singer Max Carl, a rock veteran from .38 Special; lead guitarist Bruce Kulick who spent 12 years with KISS, and keyboardist Tim Cashion has a master’s degree in music from the University of Miami. Affectionately called “Dr. Tim,” his credits include stints with Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band and English soul man Robert Palmer.

Grand Funk laid the groundwork for such bands as Foreigner, Journey, Van Halen and Bon Jovi with its signature soulful vocals, muscular instrumentation, and forceful pop melodies. The fact that Grand Funk’s legacy still reigns over the Classic Rock landscape 50 years after is a testament to the group’s influence and staying power. Mega-hits “We’re an American Band,” “I’m Your Captain/Closer to Home,” “Locomotion,” and “Some Kind of Wonderful” still receive continuous airplay on Classic Rock radio.

Over their career, Grand Funk has accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales in excess of 25 million copies sold worldwide.

Little River Band enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits like: “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” and “Take It Easy On Me.”

Worldwide album, CD sales and digital downloads now top 35 million

Bringing their vocal and musical energy along with great arrangements to their timeless classic hits, each show creates new memories for the audience. The band enjoys watching their fans fall in love with the songs all over again as they are swept up by the show’s powerful performance and the volume of hits from LRB’s history

Tickets for the concerts and other grandstand events are available through the Fair’s Online Box Office at FultonCountyFair.com or at the Ticket Office.

Throughout Fair Week, free musical entertainment will fill the air from the north to the south end of the Fairgrounds. The South Stage will host a variety of local entertainers from solo artists to musically inclined groups.

New to Fulton County Fair, but a Northwest Ohio favorite is Nashville Crush. This high-energy band will perform a free concert on Thursday, Sept. 9 on the South Stage. Nashville Crush is a balanced fusion of country and rock combined with an award-winning stage show.

And most would agree, the Fair just wouldn’t be the same without the comical antics, impressive lead vocals, and tight harmonies of The Van Dells who will be swingin’ and swayin’ on the South Stage Saturday night. From Doo-Wop favorites to Motown classics, and everything in between, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Backed by a five-piece band, their solid sound and fast-paced show will keep you smiling, clapping, and laughing the whole way through. The Van Dells provide timeless entertainment that’s fun for the whole family. This concert, along with the other South Stage entertainment, is free to fairgoers. A list of South Stage entertainers will be posted by the stage.

On Sunday in the Christian Music Building, a worship service will be led by The Hyssongs. Singing together as a family for more than 24 years, The Hyssongs have received many accolades for their quality, inspirational Southern Gospel sound. They were awarded the Singing New Fan Award for Favorite New Trio 2014 at the National Quartet Convention. Every year since then they have been voted Top Ten Trio of the Year.

At 5 p.m. Hannah Kerr, will bring her vulnerable, genuine music ministry to Fairgoers. While still in college, Kerr had already made a name for herself in the Christian music world.

She co-wrote the Top 5 hit “Your Love Defends Me” with Matt Maher and received a “Most Played Song Award” at the ASCAP Christian Music Awards in 2018 for the song. She has released two full-length albums, Overflow and Christmas Eve in Bethlehem, and an EP, Emmanuel.

The Isbell Family will perform on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. The Isbell Family excels at sharing the Gospel and providing a most enjoyable concert experience which is appreciated by all ages.

The Christian Music Building, located in the northeast corner of the Fairgrounds, will be filled with music throughout the Fair, as various performers take the stage. These performances are free to Fairgoers and are sponsored by Fulton County Christian Music Ministries. A schedule of performers is available at FCCMM.org