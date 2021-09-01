Help tackle the need by giving blood, platelets

TOLEDO — As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood or platelet donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

While summer winds down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen the number of blood donors coming to give drop by nearly 10%. This decline in donors is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families.

Make a game plan to donate – patients are relying on the kindness of blood and platelet donors for their continued treatment. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, those who come to give Sept. 3-7 will receive a new, 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last.

Having a stable blood and platelet supply is the best defense against a shortage. This September, donors can do good and look good when they give blood or platelets as part of the Red Cross and Sport Clips Tackle the Need. Give Blood. campaign.

Those who come to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, 2021, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag #TackleTheNeed to share their new looks and invite others to give.

Upcoming drives

Archbold

Sept. 7, 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Ruihley Park Pavilion, 320 W Holland Street

Pettisville

Sept. 14, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 Co Rd D

Swanton

Sept. 13, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Swanton American Legion, 200 S. Hallet Avenue

Wauseon

Sept. 9, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Caspar Church, 1205 N. Shoop Ave.