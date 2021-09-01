Brewery, coffee shop planned in Oak Openings

Coffee and craft beer will soon be served at Oak Openings Metropark in Swanton. The Metroparks Toledo Board on Wednesday approved a lease and joint venture agreement with HEAVY Brewing Company.

Under the agreement, HEAVY will operate a microbrewery and coffee shop at the Beach Ridge Area of Oak Openings, which will offer hot and cold food selections and beverages. The proposed venture will include a HEAVY@Oaks brewing facility and Black Kite Coffee, and be located in a portion of the Wheelhouse building near Cannaley Treehouse Village.

It will be the first food and beverage operation in a Metropark and is intended to enchance the visitor experience. The initial term of the lease is Sept. 1, 2021 to Sept. 1, 2024.

The facility is currently scheduled to be open for business on Wednesdays from 3-11 p.m.; Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will not be open after 11 p.m. because that is the designated quiet time at the treehouses.