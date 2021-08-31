SACC awarded grant funding

CINCINNATI –A Swanton organization is among those in Ohio to receive grant funding for Drug-Free Community programs. Wednesday, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced that the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) has awarded $875,000 throughout Ohio.

Swanton Area Community Coalition (SACC) is among seven Ohio programs to receive $125,000 in grant funding.

“SACC was awarded the DFC Grant for Year 2. SACC has expanded its reach over the past few years and one of the amazing achievements is the creation of the Springfield Area Prevention Coalition,” said Andrea Smith, SACC executive director. “SACC was formed in 2005, so for the past 15 years we have been implementing initiatives and programming in Swanton focused on prevention of youth substance use. Through data, we know that SACC’s impact on the community has been substantial and the change in youth substance use rates over the years has dramatically decreased. This is a testament to the community, school district, supportive agencies, past staff, Coalition Board members, and even the coalition founders.”

In 1997, Portman authored the Drug-Free Communities Act, which supports evidence-based, community-oriented drug prevention programs. The Drug-Free Communities Act is designed to be optimally effective and accountable by capping the amount spent on administrative and overhead expenses, requiring all coalitions that receive grants to have experience in drug abuse prevention, and matching federal funding with local funds.

“The Drug-Free Communities program is a proven, evidence-based, and community-oriented program that reduces substance abuse among our nation’s youth. I authored this legislation more than 20 years ago during my time in the House of Representatives, and it remains today the most effective program for consistently reducing youth drug use. The COVID-19 pandemic had made our efforts to combat addiction much more difficult and this additional federal funding for Ohio will make a big difference,” said Portman.