Road, trail closures announced

Three Fulton County road closures were announced last week by the Fulton County Engineer’s office.

County Road 4-1 between County Road S and County Road T will be closed through Friday for road reclamation.

Two roads will be closed for two days for bridge waterproofing. County Road M between State Route 66 and County Road 26 and County Road N between County Road 20 and Township Road 22 are closed Monday and Tuesday.

Also, in the Swanton area, the north fork of the Wabash Cannonball Trail will be closed from Girdham Road to State Route 64 (Waterville Swanton Road) for bridge replacement. The trail is expected to reopen by the end of September.